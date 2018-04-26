B.C. government asking courts to rule on new permitting system to restrict bitumen flow

The B.C. government is asking the B.C. Court of Appeal to determine whether it can pass legislation that would require companies to get permits from the provincial government before increasing the flow of bitumen through the province.

If the appellate court approves, the new provincial rules would derail the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“We have asked the courts to confirm B.C.’s powers within our jurisdiction, to defend B.C.’s powers within our jurisdiction, to defend B.C.’s interests, so that there is clarity for today and for the generations to come,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan.

“Our government will continue to stand up for the right to protect B.C.’s environment, economy and coast.”

The British Columbia government filed reference case in the Court of Appeal on Thursday. The government is asking the court to review proposed amendments to the Environmental Management Act that would give the province the power to regulate impacts of heavy oils, like bitumen, when spilled. The province is also asking the court to determine whether the effects of a spill will endanger human health, the environment or communities.

“We have been clear from the outset that the appropriate way to resolve disagreements over jurisdiction is through the courts, not through threats or unlawful measures to target citizens of another province,” said Attorney General David Eby. “This reference question seeks to confirm the scope and extent of provincial powers to regulate environmental and economic risks related to heavy oils like diluted bitumen.”

The B.C. Court of Appeal will determine who will be able to speak before the court. Other provincial governments, the federal government, Kinder Morgan, other companies, First Nations and stakeholders could all be eligible to be involved in the reference case.

The provincial government currently has a permitting process linked with construction, but there is no permit process in place now that would allow the province to withhold a permit because of an increase in bitumen movement through the province.

There is no timing on how long the court may take to receive submissions, schedule a hearing, then release a decision.

Kinder Morgan has imposed a May 31 deadline on the federal government to ensure that B.C. is on board with the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The expansion would nearly triple the volume of bitumen flowing through the pipeline to Burnaby, B.C., from north of Edmonton.

Eby says it is “highly unlikely” the court’s decision will be made before the May 31 deadline.

There are three formal questions the government has placed before the Court of Appeal regarding the draft legislation. The questions are:

Is it within the legislative authority of the Legislature of British Columbia to enact legislation substantially in the form set out in the attached Appendix? If the answer to question 1 is yes, would the attached legislation be applicable to hazardous substances brought into B.C. by means of interprovincial undertakings? If the answers to questions 1 and 2 are yes, would existing federal legislation render all or part of the attached legislation inoperative?

The B.C. government decided to hire lawyer Joseph Arvay in February in the midst of the trade dispute between Alberta and British Columbia to prepare the reference case.

The province’s decision to send the issue to the courts prompted Alberta Premier Rachel Notley to end the ban on importing B.C. wines into the province. Alberta and the federal government decided not to join the B.C. reference case.

