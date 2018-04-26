New security video shows Toronto van attacker driving on sidewalk, car moving out of way

New security footage of the horrific Toronto van attack shows the white Ryder rental van careening down a Yonge Street sidewalk, striking an elderly person and a car moving out of the path of the vehicle.

The video obtained from a Yonge Street storefront, shows the van speeding down the wide sidewalk at 1:24 p.m. Three people are seen running, jumping from the vehicle’s path, before the van strikes an elderly person.

Alek Minassian is accused of using the van to kill 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others in Monday’s attack in Canada’s largest city.

Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was named Monday as the alleged driver of a white van that was used in the rampage that stretched about a kilometre in the city’s North York neighbourhood.

As the van speeds down the sidewalk, a car is seen stopping at an intersection, attempting to make a turn onto Yonge Street. The car is seen pulling out of the way of the van, as Minassian allegedly continues to drive the rental vehicle down the sidewalk, leaving carnage in his wake.

A second angle shows the van was travelling at a high rate of speed, moving faster than the flow of traffic on Yonge Street.

At around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the call of eight to 10 people being struck by a van near the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. The carnage continued south on Yonge Street, until about 1:50 p.m. when Minassian was arrested after a brief standoff with an officer.

“Based on witness accounts, we have a vehicle that started north on Yonge Street from Finch and drove southbound at some points in time on sidewalks, at some points in time driving southbound in the northbound lane,” Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said. “So it’s very clear just from a general perspective to say that the actions definitely looked deliberate.”

The motive behind the van attack remains unclear but police said Minassian, 25, was not known to authorities.

Minassian appeared in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday, where he was formally charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.