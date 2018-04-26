Man on a moped causes slow-speed chase, Kingston police say

A local man was arrested after slow-speed chase when police say he fled from police on his moped after running a stop sign.

On April 25, a patrol officer says he saw the 36-year-old accused run a stop sign on his moped driving down University Avenue. The officer pulled up to the accused to speak to him about running the stop sign. When the officer asked the man his name, police say he suddenly took off down Earl Street.

READ MORE: Biker threatens unmarked cop with hunting knife: Kingston police

For approximately five minutes, police say the accused attempted to lose them by zigzagging up and down several streets in the area and cutting through Victoria Park and then Memorial Park.

According to police, the man on the moped lost control of his bike behind a home on Pine Street. An officer who had stepped out his car to cut the man off from another side caught up to him on foot, and arrested him.

After he was arrested, police discovered he was wanted out of Napanee for being unlawfully at large. Const. Cam Mack, Kingston Police communications officer, says that the man was due to be at a facility due to previous charges, but never showed up. Mack could not specify what the accused was had previously been charged with.

READ MORE: Brockville motorcyclist, 16, clocked at nearly 200 km/h on Hwy. 401: OPP

But during a search, officers found a small quantity of what they believed to be hydro-morphine pills in the accused’s shoes. The man was transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing.

The accused was charged with fail to stop for police, and possession of a controlled substance.