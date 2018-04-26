Pierrefonds-Roxboro to ban smoking in all parks

Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough wants to ban smoking in public parks.

There are already province-wide rules banning smoking within nine metres of a playground or sports field, but borough Mayor Jim Beis says those are hard to enforce.

“The nine-metres rule is really unrealistic,” he told Global News.

“We can’t draw an imaginary line on the grass or play surface.”

READ MORE: Quebec tables bill targeting e-cigarettes, smoking on patios

Beis thinks it’s easier to just take smoking out of parks altogether.

“We said we’ll use the perimeter of any park. That’s easy to enforce. If anyone is on that surface, they know it’s prohibited,” he said.

Pierrefonds is not alone in going above and beyond the provincial rules. Hampstead banned smoking in all public places including streets and sidewalks.

READ MORE: Hampstead passes strict anti-smoking bylaw

Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci tells Global News it may soon follow in Pierrefonds’ footsteps.

WATCH BELOW: Hampstead set to vote on smoking ban

“We are reviewing our laws,” said Bottausci, adding he thinks Pierrefonds’ initiative is a good idea.

The new rules in Pierrefonds also come with the backdrop of upcoming recreational marijuana legalization.

READ MORE: Montreal suburb seeks ban on smoking in all public spaces

“Especially with legislation coming from the government for marijuana use, we thought the responsible thing to do was to use the perimeter of any park or green space and limit smoking in those areas,” Beis said. The new rules will apply to vaping as well.

“If you want to smoke on your property, that’s fine,” said Pierrefonds resident Brenda Flowers.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to be out in the park getting fresh air smoking with young kids or anybody around.”

Council plans to vote on the new smoking rules at a meeting May 7.