Hampstead set to pass strict anti-smoking bylaw

For years in Quebec, it’s been illegal to light up inside public spaces, but now, the town of Hampstead is going one step further.

“Walking down the street, in the parks, in our town hall, you cannot smoke,” said William Steinberg, mayor of Hampstead.

It could soon be against the law in Hampstead to smoke on all municipal property — that includes parks, streets and even sidewalks.

Steinberg says the rule protects people’s health and sends a strong anti-smoking message.

“Our bylaw is geared both to tobacco and once it’s legalized, cannabis,” he said. “For the same sort of reasons — harmful effects of second-hand smoke and the example for young kids.”

Hampstead would not be the first community to adopt such a strict anti-smoking rule.

In the town of Kentville, N.S., it’s been illegal to smoke on public property since 2010.

According to the Hampstead bylaw, the town could fine a first-time offender anywhere between $100 and $300.

If you are caught a second time, the infraction could be as high as $600.

“What Hampstead is doing, I think is really going to put this issue on the national agenda for municipalities from coast-to-coast,” said Ron Cunningham, spokesperson for the Canadian Cancer Society.

But surprisingly, Quebec’s Non-Smokers’ Rights Association has concerns about the bylaw.

They fear other cities and boroughs will also eventually adopt similar rules, leading to bigger problems, as pushing smoking back indoors.

“You might have a couple where, for example, the husband smokes but the wife doesn’t so she asks him to go outdoors and smoke, to be careful of the children,” said François Damphousse, director of the Non-Smokers’ Rights Association in Quebec.

“He’s gonna say to his wife, ‘I can’t smoke outdoors anymore,’ so he’s gonna go back indoors, and expose his family to second-hand smoke.”

Like it or not, the no-smoking rule in the town could be in effect by the end of the week.