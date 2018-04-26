Winnipeg police service working to recruit next round of Cadets

You’ve seen them with the blue uniforms, directing traffic or guarding a crime scene but what does it take to be a Winnipeg Police Service Cadet?

Right now the Winnipeg police are working on recruiting the next class of Cadets for the fall, but as Global News has learned, they may also be recruiting the next round of police officers.

#WPSCadets are out at @AgapeTable today, lending a helping hand to this community cornerstone that does so much for so many! #KindnessMatters https://t.co/PGd8OVAu4E pic.twitter.com/tFB1SZd3hR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 25, 2018

More and more Cadets have gone on to become police officers in Winnipeg.

Between 2012 and 2015, the percentage of Cadets hired on as Constables averaged out to approximately 15 per cent, but that number has steadily increased each year since.

In 2016, Cadets made up 20 per cent of the next police Constable class. In 2017, that grew to 30 per cent. The current police recruit class is 45 per cent Cadets.

The Cadets were first out on the street in the fall of 2010 and other cities have contacted the Winnipeg police about duplicating their model.

Most of the cadets are 23 to 26 years old, since it’s more of an entry-level law enforcement position.

The next round of Cadets will start their class in the fall and Winnipeg police are looking for diversity to reflect the population of Winnipeg.

More information on the WPS Cadet program is available here.