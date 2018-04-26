Parliament holding ‘historic’ debate on requesting papal apology for residential schools

Parliament is holding what is being deemed a “historic” debate on whether to ask Pope Francis to formally apologize for the significant role the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.

Members of Parliament will spend much of the day discussing a motion tabled by NDP MP Charlie Angus to have the House of Commons officially ask the Pope to follow in the steps of the other three churches involved in residential schools and issue an apology for its role in running roughly two-thirds of the residential schools in Canada.

“This is a historic day, it’s a hopeful day, it’s a happy day, where Canada comes to terms with its history by reaching out to Pope Francis, a man who has built a reputation around the world as a voice for justice and reconciliation, and we’re calling on the Pope to walk with us on this journey to reconciliation,” Angus said.

“There is no moving forward as a nation until we’ve done this.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had personally asked the Pope to do so during a visit to the Vatican in 2017 and a papal apology was one of more than 90 recommendations issued by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In March 2018, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a letter saying they had spoken with Pope Francis about whether he should apologize on behalf of the Church but that “he felt that he could not personally respond.”

That refusal to apologize sparked fierce condemnation, with Trudeau, himself a practicing Catholic, saying he was “disappointed” by the decision.

Angus as well as NDP MP Romeo Saganash, a survivor of residential schools, have been pushing since that refusal to call on the Catholic Church and the Pope to issue an apology in line with those that the Church has offered in the past to survivors of sexual abuse in Ireland.

They also have dismissed the refusal as an attempt by bishops to try to lessen the Church’s legal culpability for the systemic sexual, emotional and physical abuses carried out against thousands of Indigenous children forced to attend the schools, and criticized continued refusal by the leadership of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops in recent weeks to say clearly whether the Pope will apologize in the future.

The motion up for debate today was introduced in the House of Commons on April 18 but failed to get unanimous consent after one Conservative MP, Garnett Genuis, voted against it.

Failure to get unanimous consent simply meant the motion had to proceed to a full debate and vote.

A vote is scheduled for next week and the motion is widely expected to be adopted by nearly all MPs.

