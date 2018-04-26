Canada
East Vancouver fire sends flames shooting out of warehouse near East Pender and Clark Drive

Video of an East Vancouver fire that saw flames shoot out of a warehouse on April 25, 2018.

A fire at an East Vancouver warehouse building sent flames shooting into the sky from the area of Pender and Clark on Wednesday night.

The fire started at around 10 p.m. at a building that houses MET Fine Printers.

It was a three-alarm fire with more than 30 firefighters on the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

A shot of a three-alarm fire in East Vancouver on April 25, 2018.

Global News

Fire personnel initially treated it in an offensive manner, going inside before flames started to show.

Then they pulled out and moved into defensive mode.

The fire was concentrated in a back alley off of East Pender Street.

Flames and smoke could be seen as far away as Cambie Street and 8th Avenue.

