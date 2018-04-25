Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs after 7-4 loss to Bruins

BOSTON – Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game on a great individual effort in the third period as the Boston Bruins stormed back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Wednesday in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston, which led the series 3-1 before Toronto mounted a comeback to push the series to its limit, will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

FINAL: 7 – 4 pic.twitter.com/aonAURQnKN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 26, 2018

Game 1 of that series goes Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

Patrice Bergeron, with a goal and two assists, David Pastrnak, Danton Heinen, Torey Krug and Brad Marchand also scored for the Bruins. David Krejci had three assists, while Kevan Miller added two of his own.

Tuukka Rask made 20 stops. Pastrnak and Marchand had an assist each for a two-point night.

Patrick Marleau, with two, Travis Dermott and Kasperi Kapanen replied for the Leafs. Frederik Andersen stopped 29 of 35 shots, with Marchand’s goal going into an empty net. William Nylander added two assists.