Ontario election 2018: Huron—Bruce riding
Voters in Huron—Bruce head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Don Matheson
PC: Lisa Thompson (incumbent)
NDP: Jan Johnstone
Green: Nicholas Wendler
Geography
Sitting alongside Lake Huron, this riding comprises of all of Huron County along with the southern half of Bruce County. Huron-Bruce is made up of small-sized municipalities. Its largest population centres can be found in Port Elgin and Goderich, each with just over 7,500 people.
History
Huron-Bruce has been represented in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario since 1987. PC incumbent Lisa Thompson was first elected in 2011, and she was re-elected in 2014, defeating Liberal candidate Colleen Schenk by 3,882 votes.
