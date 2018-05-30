Ontario election 2018: Huron—Bruce riding

Voters in Huron—Bruce head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Don Matheson

PC: Lisa Thompson (incumbent)

NDP: Jan Johnstone

Green: Nicholas Wendler

Geography

Sitting alongside Lake Huron, this riding comprises of all of Huron County along with the southern half of Bruce County. Huron-Bruce is made up of small-sized municipalities. Its largest population centres can be found in Port Elgin and Goderich, each with just over 7,500 people.

History

Huron-Bruce has been represented in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario since 1987. PC incumbent Lisa Thompson was first elected in 2011, and she was re-elected in 2014, defeating Liberal candidate Colleen Schenk by 3,882 votes.