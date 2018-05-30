Ontario election 2018: Huron—Bruce riding

Ontario Election

Voters in Huron—Bruce head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Don Matheson
PC: Lisa Thompson (incumbent)
NDP: Jan Johnstone
Green: Nicholas Wendler

Geography

Sitting alongside Lake Huron, this riding comprises of all of Huron County along with the southern half of Bruce County. Huron-Bruce is made up of small-sized municipalities. Its largest population centres can be found in Port Elgin and Goderich, each with just over 7,500 people.

History

Huron-Bruce has been represented in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario since 1987. PC incumbent Lisa Thompson was first elected in 2011, and she was re-elected in 2014, defeating Liberal candidate Colleen Schenk by 3,882 votes.

