Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta ombudsman calls eligibility rules for developmental disabilities program unfair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s provincial ombudsman says a government body has unfairly denied a young man with autism the supports he needs.

Kevin Brezinski adds that the eligibility rules for the Persons with Developmental Disabilities program are unfair.

Brezinski has released a report into how the program shut out Evan Zenari when he turned 18.

He says the rules continue to rely heavily on intelligence tests — an approach criticized by a judge as well as by most medical clinicians.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

His report says the government has committed to reviewing the rules in the fall but has refused to reconsider Zenari’s case.

Click to play video: 'Albertans supporting people with developmental disabilities'
Albertans supporting people with developmental disabilities

Brezinski says Zenari, now 21, needs counselling and support to find a job and his family needs respite care.

Story continues below advertisement

He says it’s unusual for his office to release public reports, but he felt the case was important enough to do so.

Alberta’s Ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services was not able to immediately comment on the report.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices