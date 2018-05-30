Ontario election 2018: Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas riding

Voters in Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Ted McMeekin

PC: Ben Levitt

NDP: Sandy Shaw

Green: Peter Ormond

Geography

This new riding consists of west-end Hamilton as well as the outlying communities of Ancaster and Dundas. Prior to the 2018 election, it was part of Ancaster—Dundas—Flamborough—Westdale.

History

Liberal candidate Ted McMeekin, a former cabinet minister, has held the riding since it was created in 2004. He was originally elected in a 2000 byelection, when most of the riding was part of Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Aldershot.

By the numbers

This riding has a population of 113,025 as of 2016.