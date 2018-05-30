Ontario election 2018: Etobicoke Centre riding
Voters in Etobicoke Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Yvan Baker (incumbent)
PC: Kinga Surma
NDP: Erica Kelly
Green: Shawn Rizvi
Geography
The riding is located on the west side of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border on the west, Eglinton Avenue West, Martin Grove Road and Dixon Road on the north, the Humber River on the east, and Dundas Street West, Mimico Creek, Kipling Avenue, Bloor Street West and Highway 427 on the south.
History
Yvan Baker, who most recently served as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister Responsible for Digital Government, is seeking reelection in the riding of Etobicoke Centre. He was first elected provincially in 2014. Baker succeeded long-time Liberal MPP Donna Cansfield.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.