Ontario election 2018: Etobicoke Centre riding

Voters in Etobicoke Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Yvan Baker (incumbent)

PC: Kinga Surma

NDP: Erica Kelly

Green: Shawn Rizvi

Geography

The riding is located on the west side of Toronto and its rough boundaries are the Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border on the west, Eglinton Avenue West, Martin Grove Road and Dixon Road on the north, the Humber River on the east, and Dundas Street West, Mimico Creek, Kipling Avenue, Bloor Street West and Highway 427 on the south.

History

Yvan Baker, who most recently served as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister Responsible for Digital Government, is seeking reelection in the riding of Etobicoke Centre. He was first elected provincially in 2014. Baker succeeded long-time Liberal MPP Donna Cansfield.