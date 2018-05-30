Ontario election 2018: Durham riding

Voters in Durham head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Granville Anderson (incumbent)

PC: Lindsey Park

NDP: Joel Usher

Green: Michelle Corbett

Geography

The Durham provincial riding was created in 1999, taking property from two previous ridings of Durham east and Oshawa, in order to conform to its federal counterpart.

It originally consisted of the Township of Scugog, Clarington, and a part of Oshawa north Taunton Road, south along Ritson Road North, east along Rossland Road East, south along Harmony Road North, and east along King Street East.

In 2007, the riding gained the Township of Uxbridge but lost all of its territory in Oshawa with the exception of the areas north of Taunton Road.

It now consists of Oshawa north of Taunton Road West and Taunton Road East, all of Scugog; and Clarington west of Cobbledick Road.

History

Liberal MPP Granville Anderson is the incumbent. He was first elected in Durham in 2014 and won over then PC candidate Mike Patrick by only 1,176 votes.

Before Anderson took the seat, John O’Tool, Progressive Conservative, held the MPP position in the Durham riding between 1999 and 2014.