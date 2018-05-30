Ontario Election

Ontario election 2018: Burlington riding

Voters in Burlington head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Eleanor McMahon (incumbent)
PC: Jane McKenna
NDP: Andrew Drummond
Green: Vince Fiorito

Geography

The riding includes most of the City of Burlington, located between Oakville and Hamilton along Lake Ontario.

History

Liberal Eleanor McMahon won the seat in 2014 general election. She has served as president of the Treasury Board and minister of tourism, culture and sport.

Progressive Conservative Jane McKenna represented the area from 2011 to 2014. With the exception of the 2014 election, the riding has only elected Tories since its creation in 1999.

By the numbers

The riding has an area of 81 sq. km. with a population of 123,185 as of 2016.

