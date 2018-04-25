Daniel Fontaine, community activist, to run for New Westminster city council

An outspoken community activist and former chief of staff in the Vancouver mayor’s office is taking a shot at politics in New Westminster.

Daniel Fontaine is running for a seat on council with the newly formed New West Progressives slate.

“Some of the key issues that I’m hearing in New Westminster that are very much of importance, which are probably similar to many in the region, [are] things like affordable housing,” Fontaine said.

He said New Westminster needs a refresh of its public amenities such as community centres, and he’ll be pushing for a third ice arena.

He also argues that the political makeup of city hall is due for a refresh of its own.

“I’ve looked out at the council and I see there is a council made up of all the same people from all the same political organization and I know that’s not good for democracy,” Fontaine said.

Fontaine served as chief of staff to former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan, and now works as CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association.

He also currently serves as the president of the Canadian Association for Long Term-Term Care and is a board director for SafeCare BC, a body which aims to reduce on-the-job injuries in the long-term care sector.