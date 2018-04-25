Police arrest 4 more people in drug investigation linked to Hells Angels

A total of nine people appeared in Bathurst provincial court on Wednesday in connection with a lengthy drug investigation linked to the outlaw Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

New Brunswick RCMP say eight men and one woman — all from New Brunswick — were arrested in various locations in northern New Brunswick on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to police, the investigation into cocaine trafficking on the Acadian Peninsula and Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties started in November 2016.

Police have laid the following charges:

Marcel Friolet, 58, Allardville, N.B., Éric Degrâce, 43, Évangéline, N.B., and Danny Smith, 45, Allardville, N.B., have each been charged with:

Commission of offence for criminal organization

Instructing commission of offence for criminal organization

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Laundering proceeds of crime

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Julie Michaud, 35, Allardville, N.B., has been charged with:

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Laundering proceeds of crime

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Éric Doucet, 40, and John Watson, 55, both from Allardville, N.B., have each been charged with:

Commission of offence for criminal organization

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Laundering proceeds of crime

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Daniel Duguay, 58, Saint-Irénée-et-Alderwood, N.B., and Jason Poirier, 40, Inkerman, N.B., have each been charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Gabriel Friolet, 65, Allardville, N.B., has been charged with:

Laundering proceeds of crime

Possession of the proceeds of crime

