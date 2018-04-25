Ontario police watchdog closes investigation into Peel officers who administered Naloxone

The second of two recent Ontario police watchdog investigations into cases in which Peel Regional Police officers administered Naloxone during suspected overdoses has been closed.

Special Investigations Unit Director Tony Loparco said in a statement on Wednesday that in providing the opioid-overdose-reversing nasal spray to a 45-year-old man on April 5 in Mississauga, police were trying to help him.

“Our preliminary inquiries determined that the officers’ contact with the man consisted solely of attempting to save his life and their actions in no way contributed to his death. Accordingly, I have terminated this investigation,” he stated.

According to the SIU, police had received a call that a man was in distress in the area of Derry Road East and Rexwood Drive. The 911 caller said they had administered Naloxone and performed CPR. Police arrived before paramedics and also administered the spray and CPR. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On April 12, the SIU ended another investigation involving similar circumstances. A 36-year-old man in Brampton died after Peel officers performed CPR and administered the overd0se antidote on March 12.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates and potentially lays charges in cases in which there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

As more forces in Ontario become equipped with overdose kits amid the opioid crisis, critics have argued that Naloxone-related cases shouldn’t necessarily trigger an SIU investigation.

A bill passed in March will allow Ontario’s Attorney General to potentially amend the SIU’s jurisdiction.

New rules are expected later this year, according to a report presented at the Toronto Police Services Board earlier this month. That police force is also in the process of rolling out a plan to provide Naloxone to its officers.