Edmonton-area E. coli outbreak linked to pork products from Alberta meat store

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said a recent outbreak of E. coli in the Edmonton area is linked to certain raw and ready-to-eat pork products sold and distributed by the Meat Shop at Pine Haven, south of Wetaskiwin.

The number of lab-confirmed cases in this outbreak has increased to 36, including 11 patients who have needed hospital care and one death that AHS said was “likely” due to E. coli infection.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a food recall warning for certain pork products sold and distributed by The Meat Shop at Pine Haven between Feb. 19 and April 24, 2018.

AHS and the CFIA are encouraging Albertans who have purchased meat from the Meat Shop at Pine Haven to check for the recalled products, which include lean ground pork, pork ribs and pork bellies. Even though the food may not smell spoiled, AHS said it must be either thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Businesses should also check if they have any recalled products, AHS said.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

On April 20, AHS confirmed that 21 E. coli cases were linked to Mama Nita’s Binalot restaurant in Edmonton. However, the agency said Friday it no longer has public health concerns related to the restaurant, which serves Filipino cuisine.

The main symptom of E. coli is diarrhea, which may be bloody. Kidney failure can develop in more severe cases. Anyone with symptoms of E. coli is encouraged to call Health Link at 811.

Symptoms may take up to 10 days to develop and once they start, patients must are asked to visit their family doctor as soon as possible and mention the possibility of E. coli.

Children, seniors and those who are immunocompromised are at a greater risk of complications from this strain of E. coli, AHS said. Most people will improve on their own in a couple of days.

The infection can be spread by direct contact, but most people will contract it by eating food or drinking water contaminated with human or animal feces.

