Lean ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

You might have to throw away that ground beef thawing for tonight’s dinner.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled a brand of lean ground beef as it may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

WATCH: Loblaw recalls shrimp

The CFIA says that all 285-gram and 510-gram packages of Good Boucher brand lean ground beef with best before dates of March 19 and March 21 have been taken off store shelves due to the possible contamination and should be thrown out.

The beef was sold in Ontario as well as Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island but may have also been distributed nationally.

READ MORE: Canadians aren’t cooking frozen breaded chicken properly — and it’s causing illnesses

At this time, the CFIA says that no illnesses related to consumption of the beef has been reported but are asking consumers to be vigilant due to the symptoms of E. coli, which include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.