Number of E. coli cases linked to Edmonton restaurant rises to 18

As of Wednesday morning, Alberta Health Services has confirmed 18 cases of E. coli connected to Mama Nita’s Binalot in Edmonton.

AHS first said it was investigating an outbreak on March 29. At that time, only five cases of the bacteria had been confirmed.

“Of the additional cases that were confirmed since last week, eight were a consequence of targeted testing by public health,” AHS spokesperson Kirsten Goruk said in an email to Global News on Wednesday.

“AHS Environmental Public Health staff are working closely with the restaurant operator and staff to increase safety and reduce risk and the investigation is ongoing.”

READ MORE: Health officials investigate Edmonton restaurant after E. coli outbreak

Health officials are asking anyone who ate at the Filipino restaurant from March 15 onward to monitor themselves for symptoms of E. coli. Diarrhea is the predominant symptom associated with the bacteria, according to AHS.

In more serious cases, particularly with children and the elderly, more severe symptoms can develop such as hemolytic uremic syndrome, a form of kidney failure. In the most severe cases, the complications can be life-threatening.

Symptoms usually start one to 10 days after eating food that contains E. coli.

AHS said none of the first five patients required hospitalization or had severe complications. AHS did not provide details on the conditions of the other 13 patients.