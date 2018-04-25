New Peterborough public square named Library Commons

Voters have chosen to name Peterborough’s new public square Library Commons.

The city invited residents to vote on a shortlist of seven names for the public space at the south west corner of Alymer Street North and Simcoe Street.

More than 500 votes were cast with Library Commons receiving 186 votes – or roughly 37 per cent.

The city partnered with LLF Lawyers to create the space.

“This is real change,” stated Mayor Daryl Bennett. “The public square is another example of engaging with residents, community groups and the private sector as we build a complete community.”

Bill Lockington, a partner with LLF Lawyers, congratulated the process of community engagement in the selection process and the chosen name.

“The name identifies well with the geographical area of our community and reflects the importance of our new public library,” he said. “’Meet me at the Library Commons’ will become a familiar expression, encouraging public gathering at the square.”

Other voting results:

Firehouse Square – 154 Votes

Robertson Davies Square – 102 Votes

Carnegie Square – 42 Votes

Brigade Square – 35 Votes

W.A. Howard Commons – 10 Votes

Dr. Thomas Greer Square – 9 Votes

When the square opens to the public, a plaque will be installed commemorating this community space and the name Library Commons.