Global News wins 11 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Global News has won 11 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan for outstanding achievement in electronic journalism, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced on Wednesday.

“These Edward R. Murrow awards recognize what Global News viewers, listeners and readers already know: that quality journalism not only makes them better informed but helps create stronger communities every day,” said Troy Reeb, senior vice-president, News, Radio and Station

Operations for Corus Entertainment Inc.

Among the accolades is an award for social media excellence by Global BC, which provided live coverage on Facebook of a celebration of life for slain Abbotsford police officer John Davidson.

Global News reporters Stewart Bell and Rumina Daya were honoured for their exclusive series that unveiled a Coquitlam, B.C., mosque had misspent tens of thousands of dollars of charitable money.

Global Calgary won the regional Excellence in Innovation award for Decision Calgary, the network’s coverage of the 2017 municipal election that included live coverage on TV, radio, Globalnews.ca and on Facebook during the campaign and on election night.

From Global Edmonton, the special report entitled Fort McMurray: The Road Back is the winner of two regional awards — one for news documentary, and one for excellence in writing.

A full list of Global News winners is below.

The Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world, with winning stories defined by putting public interest above all else and providing a catalyst for public discussion.

National Murrow Award winners will be announced in June.

Full list of Global News regional Murrow winners:

Small Market Television

Feature writing: Global Regina – Monument

Large Market Television

Overall Excellence: Global News

Excellence in Innovation: Global Calgary – Decision Calgary

Excellence in Social Media: Global BC.

Excellence in Writing: Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray: The Road back

Feature Reporting: Global News – Yaletown Street Cleaner

Hard News: Global News – Las Vegas BC Victim

Investigative Reporting: Global News – CRA Charity Investigation

News Documentary: Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray: The Road Back

New Series: Global Calgary – Unconventional Comfort

Newscast: Global B.C. – July 10, 2017