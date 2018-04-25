The last straw? Winnipeg businesses consider alternatives to plastic

After a popular Winnipeg restaurant announced plans to ditch plastic straws, other local establishments are taking a hard look at the amount of plastic they use.

Starting June 1, Salisbury House will replace all straws with a bio-degradable alternative.

At Clemintine, the switch to compostable straws was made last summer.

“We thought it smart,” said co-owner Chris Gama. “We go through way less straws than we used to.”

That’s because they’ve implemented a model that only gives them out to customers if they’re requested.

Osborne Village’s Carlos & Murphy’s does the same thing. They said Wednesday their waste has gone down because ten drinks no longer means ten straws.

They’re joining the ranks of many others, including every restaurant in Seattle, Miami Beach and Malibu.

Other places in Canada, like British Columbia, have recently announced plans to reduce the use of disposable items, including coffee cups and straws that can be more harmful to the environment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’ll wait to make a decision on a plastic ban until after the G7 meetings in June.