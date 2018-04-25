Toronto van attack raises new questions about sidewalk safety in Vancouver

Monday’s van attack in Toronto that killed 10 people has raised new questions about sidewalk safety in cities like Vancouver.

There are several locations in Metro Vancouver that could be susceptible to an attack.

“We do obviously prepare for as many scenarios as we possibly can, but we also know we can’t prepare for everything,” Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Jason Robillard said on Tuesday. “We do our best.”

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said that attacks like the one that took place on Yonge Street are tough to mitigate, and that the city is focusing its security efforts on protecting large crowds at public events.

Police have used heavy vehicles — such as city trucks — as barriers during large events such as Remembrance Day ceremonies or fireworks nights.

Robertson said that “upstream work” needs to be done to identify dangers before a suspect gets behind the wheel.

“We have to look at the upstream drivers here, whether it’s investing in mental health and making sure people are not having psychotic episodes, making sure we’re doing upstream work related to terrorism where that’s the cause,” he said.

“This is a risk that every city around the world could face on streets and sidewalks.”

Robillard said that it’s critical that pedestrians do their best to stay safe.

“Don’t have your head down,” he said. “Be aware of where you are and what you’re doing.”

