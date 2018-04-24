Cleanup underway at Penticton Speedway after mudslide

The Penticton Speedway is getting cleaned up after a mudslide.

Owner Johnny Aantjes said a large area of a slope above the track gave way, taking out trees and displacing water near the tailgating area which then flooded into the tailgate section and on to the racetrack.

Aantjes said on Tuesday morning, there was basically a stream running through the racetrack but the business has since been able to divert the water away from the track.

He doesn’t believe the track suffered permanent damage from the slide but the business is still cleaning up.

Aantjes believes he will be able to get the site cleaned up in time for the speedway’s next scheduled event on Sunday.