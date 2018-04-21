Landslide threat in Okanagan forces evacuation orders

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in parts of the Okanagan.

The Osoyoos Indian Band issued an order late Friday night, saying there was an immediate danger to life due to a potential landslide in the area. The order affects residents along a stretch of Nk’Mip Road, including the Osoyoos Cottages area.

On Saturday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen ordered an evacuation of 33 properties in the Sportsmen’s Bowl area.

Residents are being told to head to the Royal Canadian Legion in Oliver.

The Oliver Fire Department, RCMP and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen contractors are coordinating the evacuation.

Residents are being advised to close all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers, and close, but not lock, gates.