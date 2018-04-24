Barrie Police are looking for witnesses in early morning collision

Barrie Police are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed a collision in Barrie’s south end Tuesday morning.

Officers were called between 6 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday to the corner of Minet’s Point Road and White Oaks Road in Barrie, where they found an abandoned vehicle with obvious damage.

Investigators determined the car was involved in a collision at the intersection of Young Street and Minet’s Point Road, where they believe it hit the curb, before being left 500 meters down the road where it was discovered by police.

The driver was not present at the scene when officers arrived, and Police say that while contact has been made with the registered owner of the vehicle, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2912 or by email at rhueson@barriepolice.ca.