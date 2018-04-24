Hunter pleads guilty to deer hunting offences in Peterborough County

A Caledon-area man has been fined $1,750 for deer hunting offences in Peterborough County that occurred last November.

In provincial court on April 12, Jonathan Da Costa pleaded guilty to offences under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act. He was fined $1,250 for possessing a high-powered rifle but not carrying a valid deer licence.

Court heard that on November 19, Da Costa went hunting on a property in Douro-Dummer Township. A conservation officer met up Da Costa and discovered he was carrying a high-powered rifle while claiming to be hunting only small game.

“Da Costa did not possess a valid deer licence, which was required in order to possess the rifle during the open gun season for deer,” the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry stated.

Da Costa was fined an additional $500 for failing to wear hunter orange clothing while hunting at the time of the officer’s inspection.