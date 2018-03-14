Trio of Peterborough County hunters fined for bear hunting offences

Three Peterborough County men have been fined after pleading guilty to bear hunting offences last November.

On Thursday in provincial court, Mitchell Klompmaker pleaded guilty and was fined a total of $5,000 for several offences: $2,000 for hunting bear without a licence; $1,000 for using another person’s licence; $1,500 for possessing another person’s bear seal and $500 for transporting a black bear that was unlawfully killed.

In addition to the fines, his rifle and ammunition were seized and permanently forfeited to the Crown.

Christopher Klompmaker also pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for allowing someone else to use his bear licence.

Nicholas Lachapelle pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for using another person’s licence and $1,500 for possessing another person’s bear hunting seal.

Court heard that on Nov. 3, a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer encountered the trio in Belmont Township where claimed they were hunting deer.

However, the officer discovered a black bear tied onto the rear of an off-road vehicle owned by Mitchell. Christopher claimed to have shot and tagged the bear, court heard.

However, the investigation determined that only Mitchell and Lachapelle had been hunting together and that Mitchell had illegally shot the bear from a tree stand.

“He (Mitchell) did not possess a valid bear licence and contacted Christopher Klompmaker asking him to bring his licence and bear seal to the hunting location,” the Ministry stated.

“Lachapelle met Christopher Klompmaker at the parking area near the hunting location and took Christopher’s bear licence and seal, and returned to the kill site to give it to Mitchell Klompmaker.”

The game seal was then attached to the bear and transported to the parking area where they met the conservation officer.

“The MNRF Canine Unit helped to locate the kill site and spent casings from the rifle used by Mitchell Klompmaker to kill the bear,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry says the bear was donated to a local charity.