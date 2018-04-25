Alberta job training program receives $15M in provincial funding

Labour Minister Christina Gray provided details about a $15-million investment on Tuesday that is going towards training and employment programs across the province.

The funding is being spread out over three years to expand the Transitions to Employment Services program in 14 Alberta communities, including Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge.

Gray said the funding will help 1,500 Albertans receive employment support and training.

“It gives Albertans the skills they need for the jobs employers are hiring for,” Gray said. “It helps unemployed Albertans with short-term training, job matching, unpaid work experience and connecting Albertans with employers looking for hire.”

To be eligible to participate in the Transitions to Employment Services program, services are selected based on need, a realistic employment goal chosen, a plan set, the person must be eligible to work in Canada and the educational or pre-requisite skills required must already be identified.

Ahmed Kamara, who is a past student of the program, said it helped him get the skills he needed to find a new job.

“Staff helped me with short-term training, mock interviews, writing a good resume and cover letter and they helped me find jobs I was interested in. This program helped me get the job I have now,” Kamara said.

The funding announcement comes during Alberta Career Week, which runs until Friday and features events across the province.

The $15-million investment is part of the 2018 Alberta budget.