Alberta’s unemployment rate drops to 6.9% as more people find jobs: StatCan

Canada’s unemployment rate is at its lowest rate in over 40 years, and Alberta was one of the provinces leading the growth in employment last month.

Alberta’s unemployment rate fell from 8.5 per cent at the end of 2016 to 6.9 per cent at the end of 2017.

Last month in the province, employment increased by 26,000 jobs, mostly in full-time work. Between November and December, the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points to 6.9 per cent. Statistics Canada said more people found work in a number of industries, led by accommodation and food services, and by natural resources.

It’s good news for Albertans hurt by a struggling economy the past few years. Following a slide in employment from the fall of 2015 to the summer of 2016, the labour market in Alberta added workers in 2017, with a growth rate of 2.4 per cent — or 55,000 jobs — which Statistics Canada said was the best performance since 2014.

As for total employment, December 2017 was above the pre-recession peak. This doesn't mean the labour market has recovered, though, since population has increased. pic.twitter.com/SqkVMYXvFM — Trevor Tombe (@trevortombe) January 5, 2018

The employment gains were attributable to manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, natural resources, finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, and transportation and warehousing.

More people have found work in Alberta’s two biggest cities in recent months as well.

Edmonton’s unemployment rate fell from 9.1 per cent in August 2017, to 6.6 per cent in December.

In Calgary, the jobless rate dropped from 8.7 per cent in August to 7.2 per cent last month.

As for the largest employment gains in December, Alberta was only outpaced by Quebec. Employment there was up 27,000 jobs last month and fewer people were looking for work, pushing that province’s unemployment rate down half a percentage point to 4.9 per cent.

