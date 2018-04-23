Criticism mounts over University of Alberta’s David Suzuki decision

First, it was Andrew Leach from the economics side of things; now, it’s engineering dean Fraser Forbes who is highly critical of the University of Alberta’s decision to give an honorary doctorate to David Suzuki.

In a scathing open letter posted Monday, Forbes wrote he feels “betrayed” by the decision.

“I am writing you about what I believe is a direct and alarming threat to our Faculty of Engineering and the worst crisis, a crisis of trust, that we’ve faced in more than three decades.”

Forbes added that Suzuki’s actions have made Alberta, without fairness or justification, “climate-change pariahs.”

The protests are growing exponentially.

An email campaign started by Calgary lawyer Robert Iverach seven days ago, suggests a letter-writing campaign might get the attention of U of A president David Turpin and chancellor Doug Stollery.

“It’s starting to become a campaign where Alberta industry and the oil patch are maybe going to start to fight back against the slander that we’ve received from what I’ll call the environmental terrorists for the last number of years,” Iverach said in an interview.

“It’s surprising that the government has allowed a few protesters to take over the whole conduct of commerce in Canada. It’s unbelievable.”

Iverach wouldn’t give the name of one particular campaigner but said he’s aware of a $2-million funding project that was terminated in Edmonton. He added he saw about 580 names on a petition site late last week. That number has grown to over 4,500.

Kim Moody, of the Calgary-based tax law firm Moodys Gartner Tax Law LLP, said he’s aware of Iverach’s campaign but isn’t directly part of it.

However, a $100,000 donation to the Law Faculty has been suspended, costing the U of A $40,000.

“We didn’t make this decision very lightly as a firm.”

Moody said the firm’s decision won’t make a difference.

“My sense is, based on everything I’m reading and hearing, that the U of A is rather tone deaf on this issue.”

Our firm has withdrawn its financial support to the University of Alberta Faculty of Law as a result of the David Suzuki honorary degree decision. https://t.co/q925n2xAie — Moodys Gartner (@moodysgartner) April 23, 2018

“Some have expressed displeasure … that Dr. David Suzuki is one of those recipients,” the university said in a statement posted on its website April 13.

The post-secondary institution explained that honorary degrees are given to people “who represent diverse backgrounds and fields of endeavour” and “honours the contributions and full body of work.”

Does anyone know how the @UAlberta senators are chosen? — Michael Oshry (@michaeloshry) April 23, 2018

I also wrote @UAlberta to speak of my displeasure with the honorary degree. If donations dry up, we will all pay through taxes. Where else is their funding coming from. — Michael Oshry (@michaeloshry) April 23, 2018

Forbes said the problem stems from the decision-making of the senate and that it had no input from the engineering faculty.

A spokesperson for the school insisted Monday that Forbes would not be made available elaborate on his post.

Suzuki is set to receive an honorary doctorate of science during spring convocation June 7.