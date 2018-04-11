University of Alberta receives $1.5M in federal funding for stroke research

The University of Alberta is receiving nearly $1.5 million in federal government funding for projects focused on treating people who have suffered a stroke.

The funding will be split among 11 projects at the university.

“I want to express my sincere, heartfelt appreciation for your hard and important work that will improve the lives of Canadians and inspire young scientists,” Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi said to U of A researchers on Wednesday.

Dr. Glen Jickling’s research on genomics and genetics of stroke and neurological disease is receiving $160,000 in funding.

“It’s an investment in equipment to support our research programs and this equipment is essential to developing our research programs and maintaining an outstanding level of excellence in research in Canada,” Jickling said.

“It’s tremendously insightful in the government to invest in this. I think the economic returns in basic research projects are huge.”

The funding comes from the Canada Foundations for Innovation’s John R. Evans Leaders Fund which is providing $42 million for research equipment to support new research infrastructure projects at 37 universities.

“The John R. Evans Leaders Fund helps put those tools in the hands of researchers so they can ask bold questions, make significant discoveries and train a new generation of students,” Sohi said.

Sohi said the University of Calgary is receiving $810,000 from the fund for five projects.

According to the Ontario Stroke Network, there are 50,000 Canadians each year who have a stroke and 14,000 who die from it annually.

Strokes cost the Canadian economy more than $3.6 billion a year in physician services, hospital costs, lost wages and decrease in productivity, according to the organization.