Canada
April 23, 2018 7:51 pm
Updated: April 23, 2018 7:54 pm

Kelowna Mounties searching for suspect in daylight robbery

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
Courtesy: RCMP
A A

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a suspect in a brazen daytime bank robbery.

Police were called to the Scotiabank on the 400-block of Bernard Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

“This investigation remains in its early stages, as investigators continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “However, police can confirm that a male suspect entered the financial institution, demanded money from a teller and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Courtesy: RCMP

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male, approximately six-feet tall, 25 to 30 years old, with a scruffy face, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white jacket with a hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kelowna
RCMP
Robbery
scotia bank
Suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News