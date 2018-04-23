Kelowna Mounties searching for suspect in daylight robbery

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a suspect in a brazen daytime bank robbery.

Police were called to the Scotiabank on the 400-block of Bernard Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

“This investigation remains in its early stages, as investigators continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “However, police can confirm that a male suspect entered the financial institution, demanded money from a teller and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male, approximately six-feet tall, 25 to 30 years old, with a scruffy face, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white jacket with a hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.