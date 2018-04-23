Ice jam prompts voluntary evacuation for Red Deer County subdivision

A “substantial ice jam” on the Little Red Deer River at Highway 587 is causing localized flooding on roads and property, according to an Alberta Emergency Alert.

A high water level alert was issued for Red Deer County just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

“Affected residents in low lying areas near Highway 587, including Silver Lagoon subdivision and Red Lodge Estates should take immediate measures to protect life and property,” the alert read.

“Residents of Silver Lagoon are under a voluntary evacuation notice.”

Snow melt is causing overland flooding throughout the county, resulting in road closures and localized flooding.

Highway 587 was closed between Range Road 23 and Range Road 25 as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A registration centre for evacuees is being set up at Cottonwood Gordon Hall, located at 3005 Township Road 352, starting at 5 p.m. Monday.

Sandbags are available at the Spruceview Fire Hall.

Flooding occurred in the same subdivision in 2014 when an ice jam clogged the Little Red Deer River.

Overland flooding alerts have been issued for several regions across Alberta, including Vulcan, Taber and Lamont County. Some regions have even issued states of local emergency.

