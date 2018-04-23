Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Toronto nightclub bathroom: police

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after they say a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a nightclub on Friday night.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was at the Nest nightclub at about 11:30 p.m. when she went into a gender-neutral washroom.

Investigators allege a man followed her inside and sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the club.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. He is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, between 6’0″ and 6’2″ and was wearing red wire-rim glasses, a blue and grey shirt and a black jacket with white lines down the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.