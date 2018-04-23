Exeter senior killed in weekend crash

Huron County OPP officers are investigating after a fatal crash near Exeter.

MORE: Current London traffic

Emergency services were called to the scene at Thames Road East and Morrison Line, just east of Exeter, at roughly 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, the driver of a southbound Kia Rondo on Morrison Line stopped at the stop sign at Thames Road East but failed to yield, entering into the path of a westbound minivan.

ROAD CLOSURE: Thames Rd closed b/t McTaggart Line and Morrison Line, Morrison Line closed b/t Thames Rd and MacDonald Rd #Exeter – closed due to collision. Reopening time unknown. ^lm pic.twitter.com/laBKwunm9T — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 22, 2018

The two occupants of the minivan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both have since been released.

The driver of the Kia, Lambert Branderhorst, 86, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Medical condition named as factor in fatal crash on Oxford Street West

The roadway was closed for roughly seven hours and the investigation is ongoing.