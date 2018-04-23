Traffic
Exeter senior killed in weekend crash

Huron County OPP officers are investigating after a fatal crash near Exeter.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Thames Road East and Morrison Line, just east of Exeter, at roughly 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, the driver of a southbound Kia Rondo on Morrison Line stopped at the stop sign at Thames Road East but failed to yield, entering into the path of a westbound minivan.

The two occupants of the minivan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both have since been released.

The driver of the Kia, Lambert Branderhorst, 86, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The roadway was closed for roughly seven hours and the investigation is ongoing.

