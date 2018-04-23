Commuter parking lots on Line 1 extension no longer free on weekdays

Commuters using parking lots on the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension must now pay for the service.

Parking fees are now in effect for lots at Finch West, Pioneer Village and Highway 407 stations.

The Toronto Transit Commission allowed commuters to park for free after the new stations were launched in December.

Paid parking hours will be from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. but weekends and holidays will be free. The daily rate is $7.

The afternoon and evening rate between 3 p.m. and 2 a.m. is $2.

There are no parking lots at Downsview Park, York University or Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations.