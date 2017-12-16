TTC to be free Sunday in honour of new Line 1 subway extension launch

The TTC will be free for its riders on Sunday in celebration of the opening of the Line 1 Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension (TYSSE) subway extension.

The announcement was made by Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca alongside Mayor John Tory and TTC chair Josh Colle at the Sheppard West station Saturday morning.

The free service includes all TTC services, including streetcars, buses and subways.

“We want everyone to be a part of history and experience the opening of the new Line 1 extension and see how beautiful and inspiring these new stations really are,” Del Duca said.

The $3.18-billion, 8.6-kilometre TYSSE into York Region marks the first time a TTC rapid transit line extends beyond the City of Toronto’s borders. It is the largest expansion of the Toronto subway system in 40 years.

The six new subway stations are Downsview Park, Finch West, York University, Pioneer Village, Highway 407 and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

Tory said the province is covering the cost of the free rides.

“I encourage everyone to take the TTC tomorrow to see the city and to come up to this impressive six-stop extension,” Tory said.

“We want to celebrate this rapid transit expansion.”

Officials say the extension could add an estimated 36 million transit trips while eliminating 30 millions car trips.

For those looking to get a sneak peak before service begins, the TTC will be hosting an open house at Finch West station on Saturday between 1 and 5 p.m.

The TTC said the first northbound and southbound trains on Sunday will leave Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre station at around 8 a.m.

—With files from Nick Westoll