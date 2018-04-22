Motorcyclist injured in crash west of Calgary

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash west of Calgary on Sunday.

At around 1:30 p.m., EMS responded to reports of an injured rider on Gleneagles Drive in Cochrane.

STARS was initially called to transport the motorcyclist, but he was ultimately taken to Foothills Hospital by ground ambulance.

An EMS spokesman said the man suffered several serious injuries.