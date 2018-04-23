Rick Zamperin: Maple Leafs would not allow history to repeat itself
Take a deep breath, Leafs fans.
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of their first round NHL playoff series Monday night, and if it’s even half as exciting as Game 5 was on Saturday night in Boston then we’re in for a real treat.
Staring elimination right between the eyes, Toronto eked out a 4-3 win on Saturday to quell the rabid Bruins fans who were hoping to see their team eliminate the Leafs and move on to round 2.
Connor Brown made the most of his opportunity on Toronto’s top line with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman by scoring the opening goal – his first career playoff tally — just over six minutes into the game, a lead the Leafs would never relinquish.
Andreas Johnsson netted his first career playoff goal, Toronto’s penalty killing unit allowed Boston to score on just one of their six-man advantages — including a 5-on-3 — and Frederik Anderson made some huge saves to preserve the win.
Toronto had a 4-1 lead in the second period, but unlike what happened in Game 7 of their 2013 first round playoff series in Boston, the Leafs did not blow it.
Oh, there were some anxious moments.
As Boston scored to make it 4-2, and then 4-3, you can see the Leafs doing everything and anything to hang on.
Thanks to Anderson, and a bit of luck, the final horn sounded with the scoreboard still showing 4-3.
It’s anyone’s guess as to whether the Maple Leafs will be able to win Monday night to force a Game 7 in Boston on Wednesday.
But it sure would be fun to see.
