Fire at Dundas apartment building causes $300,000 in damages

A fire at an apartment building in Dundas has left several residents scrambling for temporary housing.

Firefighters were called to the apartment at 101 Governor’s Road, west of Ogilvie Street, at about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, where crews found heavy black smoke billowing throughout the seventh floor.

The call was upgraded to a multiple alarm fire and additional crews were called in to extinguish the blaze.

Both occupants of the unit where the fire started were able to get out, and one of them was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Although most of the damage was contained to the unit where the fire started, fire officials say the remaining 29 apartments on the seventh floor also suffered smoke damage.

No one is allowed back in those apartments, and the Red Cross has been called in to help find alternate housing for eleven residents that don’t have alternate accommodation.

Damage is estimated at approximately $300,000 and officials say the fire is suspected to have been caused by the flame of a candle spreading to some drapes.