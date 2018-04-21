Weather
April 21, 2018 8:48 pm
Updated: April 21, 2018 8:56 pm

Strong, potentially damaging winds expected in southwest Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Environment Canada issued a wind warning in southwest Saskatchewan on Sunday, April 21, 2018.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Environment Canada says strong winds that could cause damage are expected or occurring in southwest Saskatchewan.

Strong winds gusting up to 110 kilometres an hour have developed in some parts of the province. These strong winds are expected to diminish Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Marion Graham Collegiate latest stop for SkyTracker weather school

The agency said loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows.

Also, motorists are being asked to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Wind warning issued for:

  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Southwest Saskatchewan
Strong Winds
Wind
Wind Warning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News