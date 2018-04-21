Strong, potentially damaging winds expected in southwest Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says strong winds that could cause damage are expected or occurring in southwest Saskatchewan.

Strong winds gusting up to 110 kilometres an hour have developed in some parts of the province. These strong winds are expected to diminish Saturday evening.

The agency said loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows.

Also, motorists are being asked to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

