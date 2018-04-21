Justin Trudeau says Conservatives learned nothing from last election

Justin Trudeau says the Conservatives have learned nothing from their 2015 election defeat and are still practising the politics of fear and division.

The prime minister launched a full-frontal assault on the official Opposition Saturday as he delivered a partisan stemwinder designed to rally Liberal troops in advance of next year’s federal election.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau, Kent Hehr attend Liberals’ sexual harassment training session

Trudeau says the Conservatives’ new leader, Andrew Scheer, may smile more than his predecessor.

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday commented on North Korea promising to suspend their nuclear testing.

But he says it’s still Stephen Harper’s party and Stephen Harper’s policies.

READ MORE: Trudeau Liberals face calls to be more progressive on drug policy, prostitution

Trudeau says he’s looking forward to the next election and to proving that positive policies will triumph over negativity and demonization of opponents.

Despite his strong words about the Tories, Trudeau says he’s still committed to practising “sunny ways” in politics.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau arrives at Liberal convention in Halifax