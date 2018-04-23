Scott Thompson: Wynne Liberals worse than Ford for gutter ‘dick’ comments

When Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the June 7 election campaign was going to get nasty, I’m betting most didn’t think it would be her and the Liberal party that would take it into the gutter.

Last Friday, during a panel discussion on TV, her campaign co-chair David Herle said, “I think people liked Rob Ford, and I think people think Doug Ford’s a bit of a dick, to be honest.”

This is after Wynne already referred to Ford as a bully earlier in the week.

What makes this all the more disgusting is the justification in Herle’s attempted apology, basically saying he shouldn’t stoop to the levels of Doug Ford.

“Doug Ford has a long history of using derogatory and insulting terms to refer to a wide range of people with whom he disagrees — including female journalists, parents of autistic children and many others,” Herle said. “No matter how commonplace such conduct might be for Mr. Ford, it is no justification to follow suit.”

The last time I checked, Doug Ford or the Ontario P.C. party haven’t called anyone a “bully” or a “dick.”

What must be even more disheartening for the Liberals (at this time) is that most Ontarians would still rather have what they call a “dick,” than Premier Wynne.

