42 per cent of Ontarians say budget makes them less likely to vote Liberal: Ipsos poll

A pre-election budget loaded with new spending has failed to bolster support for the Ontario Liberals, despite a positive response to several of its initiatives, an Ipsos poll commissioned by Global News suggests.

The poll, conducted last week, found that just 11 per cent feel the fiscal plan made them want to vote for the governing Liberal party in the upcoming June election.

On the other hand, 42 per cent said the budget makes them less likely to do so, and roughly half of those polled said it did not have an effect either way.

Thirty-three per cent said they oppose the budget more than the quarter of respondents who support it. Forty-one per cent said they don’t know enough about it to have an opinion.

The result comes a day after Ipsos polling found that 40 per cent of decided voters support the Doug Ford-led Progressive Conservative party, while the Liberals and the New Democratic Party are statistically tied at 27 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

The provincial budget tabled on March 28 included billions for childcare, a drug and dental plan, plus boosts for hospitals, seniors, mental health and more.

As a result, Ontario is expected to run a $6.7-billion deficit this fiscal year and each year until 2024-2025.

The Ipsos poll found that when asked about particular initiatives in the budget, the response was quite positive. The most widely supported initiatives were spending on hospitals (89 per cent) and a $2-billion, four-year commitment for mental health (84 per cent).

Just over half, 52 per cent, supported the plan to introduce free childcare for toddlers to pre-school aged children by 2020 at a cost of about $2.2 billion.

Overall impressions of the budget, however, were much less positive, the poll suggested. Eight in 10 respondents felt either strongly, or somewhat, that the the spending plan amounts to an attempt to “buy their vote.”

Forty-three per cent agree that the budget does a good job of addressing their top issues, along with 48 per cent agree that it helps those need it most.

However, 65 per cent disagreed that the budget does a good job in balancing investment with fiscal responsibility.

Ontarians are expected to head to the polls on June 7.

This Ipsos poll on behalf of Global News was an online survey of 800 Canadians conducted between April 6 and 9. The results were weighted to better reflect the composition of the adult Canadian population, according to census data. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is considered accurate to within plus or minus 4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.