Canada
April 21, 2018 9:13 am
Updated: April 21, 2018 9:18 am

Federal environment minister to participate in shoreline cleanup in Halifax area

By Staff The Canadian Press

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna speaks during a press conference on the government's environmental and regulatory reviews related to major projects, in the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is expected to mark Earth Day on Sunday by participating in a shoreline cleanup in the Halifax area.

McKenna is also expected to make an announcement about plastic waste and marine litter.

The announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Fisherman’s Cove in Eastern Passage.

