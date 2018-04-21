Federal environment minister to participate in shoreline cleanup in Halifax area
A A
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is expected to mark Earth Day on Sunday by participating in a shoreline cleanup in the Halifax area.
READ MORE: Ontario green home retrofit program to receive $100M from federal government
McKenna is also expected to make an announcement about plastic waste and marine litter.
The announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Fisherman’s Cove in Eastern Passage.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.