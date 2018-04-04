Canada
April 4, 2018 10:31 am

Ontario green home retrofit program to receive $100M from federal government

By Staff The Canadian Press

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna appears in a file photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A A

TORONTO — The federal government says it will spend $100 million to enhance Ontario’s green home-retrofit rebate program.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the federal funding will help create jobs and fight climate change.

Story continues below

Premier Kathleen Wynne touted the announcement, held in a Toronto home under renovation, as an example of how her Liberal government’s cap-and-trade proceeds, combined with the new federal cash, are being spent.

READ MORE: Ontario green home renovation program to offer thousands in rebates

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has vowed to scrap cap and trade and fight the imposition of a federal carbon tax if elected in Ontario’s spring election.

McKenna says that if the Tories went that route, the proceeds of an imposed tax could be given directly to Ontario residents and not the province.

Ontario’s cap-and-trade program has raised $2.4 billion in proceeds since it began

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Catherine McKenna
Climate Change
green retrofit
Kathleen Wynne
ontario green home retrofit program
Ontario Liberal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News