LISTEN: The future of print media and journalism in the digital age

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

The New York Times has been looking at the future of the newsroom and, in particular, what the future of print media looks like. We know people are buying far fewer newspapers these days — so how will the industry adapt?

David Leonhardt is an op-ed columnist at the New York Times and head of the Project 2020 group, which produced a report about the future of the Times’ newsroom.

He argues that while print media is facing new challenges, new technology means that print media outlets are also presented with massive new opportunities.

The potential audience for articles, through online media, is greater than ever, he argues. And newspapers are no longer limited to black and white text; they can create interactive graphics and concentrate on the use of rich photos and video to tell stories.

But it’s not all rosy. Local news is in serious trouble, and the rise of fake news has created major trust problems for legacy media, he explains.

